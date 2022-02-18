Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

TLO stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$471.47 million and a P/E ratio of -74.44. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

In other news, Director John David Kaplan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,325.82.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

