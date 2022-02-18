Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.780-$0.880 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.13. 1,494,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,264. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $198.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

