Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 460 at Barclays

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.90) to GBX 460 ($6.22) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNT. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 410 ($5.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 552.86 ($7.48).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 305.80 ($4.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 303.20 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.72).

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,717.19). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($182,814.61). Insiders bought a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000 in the last ninety days.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

