Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.