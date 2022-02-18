Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

SZLMY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

