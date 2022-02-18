Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

SMCI traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 129,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,131. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

