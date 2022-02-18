Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.38 ($16.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR SZU traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.65 ($14.38). The stock had a trading volume of 284,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.10. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €12.06 ($13.70) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($16.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

