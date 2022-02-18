StockNews.com Lowers La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Hold

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

