StockNews.com Downgrades Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Hold

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. 312,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Amundi bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $10,660,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after acquiring an additional 241,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.