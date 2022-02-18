State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $107.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.65. 2,293,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,177. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46. State Street has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.