Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.23 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

