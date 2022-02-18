Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 288,892 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUND stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4107 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

