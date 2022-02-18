Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

