Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SKPGF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
