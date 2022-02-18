Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.49, but opened at $53.30. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 2,280 shares.

The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

