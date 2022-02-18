Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 348.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 58.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 518,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

