SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.26. 647,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.66 and its 200-day moving average is $288.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,823,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

