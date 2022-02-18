SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $365.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $263.26 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

