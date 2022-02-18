Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Down 0.7%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €33.26 ($37.80) and last traded at €33.52 ($38.09). Approximately 83,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.76 ($38.36).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

