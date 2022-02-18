Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 527,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Socket Mobile by 521.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Socket Mobile by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Socket Mobile by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

