SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$29.05 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.70 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.51. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

