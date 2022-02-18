SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $294,965.18 and $4.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.