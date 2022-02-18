Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,717 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00.

SMAR traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 976,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,046. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

