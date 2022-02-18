Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,717 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00.
SMAR traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 976,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,046. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
