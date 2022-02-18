Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.22.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $8.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.10. 525,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

