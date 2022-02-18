Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declines By 28.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 38,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

