Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Rises By 43.9%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE UNF traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,299. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $176.27 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $206.47.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

