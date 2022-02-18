Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Rises By 42.8%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

