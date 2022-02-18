Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Declines By 23.4%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TK remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 268,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $313.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 1,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 534,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 2,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 529,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

