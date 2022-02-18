Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Decreases By 24.0%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SBEV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,014. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.