Short Interest in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Declines By 29.3%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 425,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,978. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $952.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

