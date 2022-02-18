Short Interest in Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Drops By 25.6%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365. Qilian International Holding Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.