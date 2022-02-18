Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 25.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,714. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 45.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

