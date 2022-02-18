Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 25.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,714. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
