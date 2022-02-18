Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Grows By 32.9%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 760,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,369. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

