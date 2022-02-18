Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Declines By 30.7%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the second quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JanOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JanOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JanOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JanOne alerts:

Shares of JanOne stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 14,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. JanOne has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 194.34% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.