Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Decreases By 22.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:PFD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,710. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

