Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 32.4%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 97,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $108,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

