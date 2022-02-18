Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Drops By 30.9%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

