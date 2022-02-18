Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Declines By 29.2%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down 1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching 10.85. 138,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 10.38 and a 52-week high of 23.41.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. JMP Securities increased their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.