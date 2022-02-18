Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Drops By 33.3%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.43. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

