Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Drops By 24.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $66.04 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.