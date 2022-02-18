Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Drops By 31.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NGLOY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 202,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 3,700 ($50.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,208.67.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

