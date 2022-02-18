Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.34 Million

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post sales of $184.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.68 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.33 million to $629.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

