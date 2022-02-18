Share Repurchase Program Initiated by DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Board

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.
Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $6.13 on Friday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHI Group (DHX)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.