Share Repurchase Program Initiated by DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Board

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $6.13 on Friday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

