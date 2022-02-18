Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

SAR stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

