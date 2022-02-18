Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€7.85” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.15) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.29).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.67 ($8.72) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

