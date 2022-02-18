Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS SFSHF remained flat at $$17.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

