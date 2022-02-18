Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on the stock.

HFD has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

LON:HFD opened at GBX 295.80 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.68. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market cap of £647.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

