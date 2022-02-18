Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 550 ($7.44) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).
Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 420.70 ($5.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 229.95 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.85.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.