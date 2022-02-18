Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $125.00. The company traded as low as $91.88 and last traded at $92.07, with a volume of 69248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

