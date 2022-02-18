Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/9/2022 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Corsair Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “
- 1/14/2022 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “
- 1/4/2022 – Corsair Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “
Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,831,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $42.97.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
